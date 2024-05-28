DJ Akademiks Claims Fans Are Hate-Botting Drake's New Songs

Drake has seen brighter days. The rapper's popularity has taken a hit since he lost the Kendrick Lamar battle. The last diss that he issued towards Lamar, "The Heart Part 6," wound up with more dislikes than likes on YouTube. The next single he appeared on, "U My Everything," fell victim to the same ratio. Drake is losing fans by the day, it seems, but DJ Akademiks thinks there's something fishy about the stats. The avid 6 God supporter claimed that there's a concentrated effort to make the rapper's "fall" seem more significant than it actually is.

DJ Akademiks rolled out his conspiracy theory on May 26. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to note the overwhelmingly harsh response to the aforementioned songs. He also included Drake's second Lamar diss, "Family Matters," in his statement. "Either n**gas hating on Drake or n**gas hate botting his latest releases," Ak wrote. "His last 2 releases has more dislikes than likes on YouTube. The Heart Part 6 and his newest feature on Sexyy Redd song. And family matters has over 400k dislikes on YouTube. Very abnormal."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Hit With Rape & Defamation Lawsuit: Details

Drake's Last Three Songs Have Been Ratio'd

While it's admittedly strange to see Drake songs consistently perform poorly, the rapper is dealing with public fallout that he's never had to deal with before. Lamar turned his Drake disses into hits, with "Not Like Us" and "Euphoria" peaking at number one and three on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively. Drake, meanwhile, struggled to crack the top ten with his disses. Drake's music has also seen a downturn in streaming. His numbers were reportedly down 5% the week of May 3-6.

Drake's feature on Sexxy Red's "U My Everything" proves that he's not been able to shake the Lamar battle. Instead of ignoring the battle, and his various targets outright, he decided to flip Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" beat and change the meaning of the title. It was a decent idea in theory, but enough time had passed to where fans felt as though it fell flat. "U My Everything" is suffering from post-Kendrick Lamar fallout, much in the same way that J. Cole's verse is on the Cash Cobain single "Grippy." Both rappers are struggling to get their footing back.

DJ Akademiks might be right in terms of there being too much Drake hate, but it's also worth noting that dislikes and mockery come with the territory when you decide to go to battle. The 6 God will be fine, but it might take longer than he or Ak want it to.

Read More: Drake Denies Daughter Claims Again Through DJ Akademiks