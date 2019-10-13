I know it’s hard to believe, but Donald Trump has once again lied to the people. If you recall back in September, the President traveled to Otay Mesa, California, to show off a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall that he claimed was "virtually impenetrable.” He said he had 20 world class climbers try to scale the wall, and they couldn’t climb it.

"We had 20 mountain climbers. That's all they do—they love to climb mountains ... Me? I don’t want to climb mountains," Trump said. "But they are very good, and some of them were champions. And we gave them different prototypes of walls, and this was the one that was hardest to climb ... This wall can't be climbed."

Well it turns out what Trump said about the wall wasn’t true at all. In fact, an 8-year old girl just climbed a replica of the wall with rather ease.

Rick Weber, a retired engineer who co-founded the Muir Valley rock climbing park in Rogers, Kentucky, took Trump's claims as a challenge. "You don’t tell a bona fide rock climber something’s impossible to climb," he told TIME.

Weber decided to construct a wooden replica of Trump's Otay Mesa-area border wall, and it has already been climbed by several people, including 8-year-old Lucy Hanock. TIME reports that the little girl didn't use any ropes or other tools to climb the wall, but wore a belay, a safety device designed to catch a falling climber. In addition, adult climber, Erik Kloeker, was up and over the wall in about 40 seconds, proving that Trump's claims are indeed a joke.

Lucy apparently called the climb “easy." Check out the post (below).

