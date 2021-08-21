7xvethegenius Drops Off "Thy Will Be Done"

The Griselda universe is expanding quickly. While Westside Gunn has been fostering new talent under the label, both Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher have been introducing new talent under their respective labels. Benny The Butcher, of course, is running it up with the B$F crew but more quietly, Conway is shining light on the artists under the Drumwork Music Group umbrella.

This week, 7xvethegenius made a statement with the release of her debut project on Drumwork Music Group titled, Thy Will Be Done. Laced up with seven songs in total, the project boasts appearances from Armani Caesar, Jae Skeese, Heem and AA Rashid. On the production side, Chuck The Producer, Camouflage Monk, and Eke Tyson make contributions to the tracklist.

Check out the project below.