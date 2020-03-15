Lorenzo Brino, who played the role of Sam Camden in the television series 7th Heaven, has sadly passed away at the age of 21. TMZ reports that Lorenzo was killed when he lost control of his Toyota Camry and it struck a utility pole. Brino was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident actually occurred last Monday around 3 AM in San Bernardino County, but the name of the victim was not confirmed until today. The incident is currently being investigated.

His sister, Mimi, mourned the loss of her brother in an Instagram post. “Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement,” she wrote. “You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years.” Check it out (below).

In addition, one of Brino's friends made a tribute video, calling him a "beautiful soul.” “From Sept. 21 -March 9, 2020 we were blessed to have Lorenzo Brino’s Beautiful soul in our lives,” his friend wrote with the video, which included footage of the two friends working out. “The amount of people he touched with his character and charm was unbelievable. He was a loyal friend and an amazing brother. He would always get my back no matter what. Rest In Peace Brother.”