Shyne On Diddy: "I Wish Him Well And I Pray For Him, And I Pray For The Alleged Victims"

Despite spending nearly nine years of his ten-year sentence in New York prisons, Moses "Shyne" Barrow has come out the other side a far more confident man. Now a politician in Belize, the 45-year-old works as the Leader of the Opposition in the country's House of Representatives as well as the leader of the United Democratic Party. Rather than staying stuck in the past after the 1999 nightclub shooting that put him away, Barrow is doing everything he can to move forward. Unfortunately, this is growing difficult now that the case is resurfacing in the news lately.

Shyne didn't shoot a woman over two decades ago. Instead, he took the blame for Diddy. Some say that Jennifer Lopez lied under oath for her former lover during the case and that she carried his gun at the venue. For the most part, the political leader has kept quiet about the case, though he did have a lot to say in a new interview. "I’ve done my best to put it behind me and to move forward. But it certainly reopens the wounds that I’ve been saying this all along, everyone knew all along that I was the fall guy," the former Bad Boy artist said, as per Channel 5 Belize.

Moses “Shyne” Barrow Breaks His Silence on “Fall Guy” Rumours

"I’m just saying that I maintained my innocence all this time. I said I was defending myself, I didn’t get into who did what, but the victim is telling you who did what and I understand that there are other witnesses," Shyne continued, though he didn't want to discuss the details too in depth. "I am relieved that people are saying what the truth is, that I did not shoot those people; I maintain that I never shoot nobody, that there were other guns there. I’ve always said that, that has not changed and that is the testimony that came out," the ex-prisoner said before thanking Diddy for his contributions to the people of Belize.

"I wish him well and I pray for him, and I pray for the alleged victims and if it is true, may justice be served and if it’s not, it’s a tragedy because a global icon would have been destroyed," Shyne added. The cries of condemnation against Diddy have been far louder than those supporting him at this time. Still, some artists and industry executives have done their best to help clear the embattled star's name, such as Tyrese and Slim Thug. Read more about those who are backing Sean Combs amid the harrowing allegations rising against him at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

