Ice Spice Will Hit New York City In A Super-Sized Collaboration With Alexander Wang

Earlier this month, fashion brand Alexander Wang announced their new collaboration with Ice Spice. The breakthrough rapper had a viral moment last year during her appearance at the MET Gala. And now she's once again dipping her toes into fashion by serving as an ambassador for the brand. But now according to HipHopDX they've announced the next step in their collaboration and it's a big one. According to a new press release, they're hitting NYC with an impossible to ignore promotion next month.

“Starting in Times Square, a super-sized inflatable of Ice Spice will drive around NYC for the whole day, offering city-dwellers a look at Alexander Wang’s latest collection and campaign. The inflatable will be driven throughout the city, hitting up high-foot traffic areas for all to see," their press release reads. It's reportedly due to get underway on April 6. The ambition mirrors what Spice herself was seeking in her statement earlier this month. “As an artist, I’m always challenging myself on how I can contribute to culture in a way that drives things forward, and Alexander Wang is a great vehicle for that with this incredibly bold and global campaign,” she said. Check out their collaboration announcement below.

Ice Spice And Alexander Wang's Next Move

Earlier this week, Ice Spice became the most recent celeb to appear on Hot Ones. The famous interview show puts celebs to the test while they're forced to taste test increasingly hot wings. While Spice held up admirably, she eventually caved to the heat and had to tap out.

Earlier this month, Ice Spice stepped out wearing a Dolce look at the Oscars. Some fans criticized the look for being predictable or plain, but Spice took to twitter to clap back at the haters shortly after. What do you think of Ice Spice teaming up with Alexander Wang? Do you think driving a giant version of the rapper around New York is a good way to promote the new line? Let us know in the comment section below.

