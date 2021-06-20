Basketball fans have been in heaven these last couple of days as a bunch of high-stakes games have been played throughout the NBA. For instance, the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets played in a Game 7 last night that eventually went to overtime. In the end, it was the Bucks who came away victorious, and now, they will be heading to the Eastern Conference Finals. Today, the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers will face off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, and tonight, the 76ers and Hawks will have a Game 7 of their own.

This series has had a lot of back-and-forth action, which has put fans on the edge of their seats. Trae Young has carried the Hawks throughout the playoffs while Joel Embiid has done the same with the 76ers. Needless to say, it truly feels like this Game 7 is going to be a bit of a toss-up.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

If you are interested in watching this Game 7, it will be on tonight at 8 PM EST on TNT. As for the betting odds, the 76ers are currently listed as -280 favorites while the Hawks are +240 underdogs. William Hill Sportsbook currently has a spread of about 6.5 both ways while the over/under has been set at 216.

Let us know who you think is going to come away with the big win, in the comments section below.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images