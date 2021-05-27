Russell Westbrook was minding his own business last night while trying to leave the floor with an injury. Despite this, a 76ers fan decided it would be funny to pour popcorn on Westbrook's head as a way to add insult to injury. Westbrook was having none of it and he needed to be restrained as he tried to seek out the fan responsible.

Since the incident, the 76ers have done an investigation into the matter and they have taken swift action. In the statement below, the 76ers announced that the fan has been banned from the arena indefinitely. They also offered a sincere apology to Westbrook over the matter.

"After an investigation into the incident that occurred at last night's game, we have determined that the person involved will have his season ticket membership revoked, effective immediately. In addition, he will be banned from all events at Wells Fargo Center indefinitely," the statement read. "We apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful behavior. There is no place for it in our sport or arena."

Now, the series between the 76ers and Wizards will be heading to D.C which means Westbrook won't have to deal with any disrespect. Washington fans love him right now, and he'll be much more comfortable playing somewhere he's respected.

Will Newton/Getty Images