Takeoff's Sexual Assault Accuser Wants His Mother To Replace Him As The Defendant In Her Lawsuit

The original lawsuit was filed two years before his death.

Lavender Alexandria
Takeoff tragically passed away in November of 2022. But two years earlier the former Migos rapper was accused of sexual assault by an anonymous woman. In a lawsuit she filed, she claims that the rapper assaulted her at a party in Los Angeles. Her story details advances he made against her throughout the night before ultimately following her into a bedroom and forcing himself on her. The story is detailed and traumatizing but was obviously disrupted by the rapper's untimely death last year.

Now, after months of legal ambiguity, the anonymous woman is making her next move. She asked the judge in the case if Takeoff's mother, Titiana Davenport could be made the defendant in the case. Davenport is the acting administrator for the late rapper's estate. As a result she manages the money he could have potentially owed himself if the court didn't rule in his favor. A hearing was scheduled for February of next year to determine whether or not Davenport will be made the new defendant in the case.

Takeoff's Mother Could Become The Defendant In His Assault Suit

In the comments of a new post recapping the case, fans are divided. As you'd expect many come to the late rapper's defense. "Suing his mother for something her GROWN son might have allegedly done while alive.. the work of the Devil," and "Wow that’s an all time LOW" two of the top comments on the post read. But elsewhere others debate more seriously on whether she should be allowed to seek some justice. "So he assaulted her and she suppose let it go cause he was in a rap group?" and "It's so sad how y'all protect these rappers," two other comments read.

Last month, both Quavo and Offset paid tribute to Takeoff on the one-year anniversary of his death. The two reunited on stage at the BET Awards earlier this year for a surprise performance. They also paid tribute to Take during that performance. Do you think Takeoff's mother should replace him as the defendant in a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him in 2020? Let us know in the comment section below.

