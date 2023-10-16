Dennis Graham Defends Drake’s Silence On Israel-Palestine

Drake‘s father Dennis Graham defended his son's decision not to speak out on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine during an interview with TMZ, Sunday. Graham argued that celebrities are “damned if they do, damned if they don’t” when it comes to discussing politics. Many voices have criticized the Toronto rapper's silence, including DJ Vlad.

“I’m sure it affects everybody, you know what I’m saying?” Graham said to the outlet. “But just stay out of it, especially if you’re somebody that’s well-known.” He continued: “But be a celebrity and favor one against the other, and it’s going to come back on you. Stay out of it.”

Dennis Graham With Drake At The Billboard Music Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Recording artist Drake (L) accepts the Top Artist award onstage with his father Dennis Graham during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

As for DJ Vlad's criticism of Drake, he condemned the rapper along with DJ Khlaed in a lengthy post on Twitter, last week. He wrote: "Has anyone noticed that the most famous Jewish person on Earth, Drake, and the most famous Palestinian person on Earth, DJ Khaled, haven't said a single thing about the Gaza-Israel conflict? It's not like Drake is too busy. He's been writing paragraphs about Joe Budden hurting his feelings about his new album." He further theorized: "It's because both are so thirsty to maintain their relevance that they wouldn't dare risk insulting a segment of their fanbase. Heaven forbid that Drake might debut at #2 behind Taylor Swift because some of his Palestinian fans chose to not stream his album."

Dennis Graham Comes To Drake's Defense

It's not the only time Graham has spoken out in defense of Drake in recent weeks. Amid Drake's feud with Joe Budden, Graham also took his son's side. Be on the lookout for any update on whether Drake breaks his silence on Israel and Palestine on HotNewHipHop.

