Doja Cat Reveals “Balut” Is About Twitter Stans, Griselda Collab Demands Continue

Earlier this week, Doja Cat dropped off another new single, "Balut." The release comes ahead of her new LP Scarlet, which is slated for release on September 22. Fans are loving her latest track, and are making their opinions known on social media. They were quick to compare it to the likes of Griselda, the indie label out of Buffalo founded by Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine in 2012. The laid-back, atmospheric track is serving mafia realness, reminiscent of some of the label's OGs. So much so, in fact, that listeners are now calling for a collab.

“@DojaCat on a Griselda project would be tough highkey,” one Twitter user writes. Another says, "I honestly wouldn't mind hearing Griselda hop on an official remix of some kind for 'Balut,' I think that'd be pretty cool." One fan even claims that Westside Gunn would fit perfectly on "Attention," noting that the pair-up would be "hilarious."

Read More: Doja Cat Shatters Spotify Record With This New Achievement

Fans Think Doja Cat Should Join Griselda After Hearing "Balut"

Though some see the idea of a Griselda x Doja collab as far-fetched, it may not be completely off the table. Earlier in the summer, Westside Gunn took to Twitter to shoot his shot at the hitmaker. “I’m not gonna hold u I wanna steal @DojaCat from that weird looking gamer dude they be saying racist [crying face emoji],” the rapper wrote. “And take her to the hood so she can wear all that krazy Sh*t."

Amid the success of her new single, Doja Cat also hopped on her Instagram Story, giving fans some insight on why she chose its title. “[I]t signifies a bird being eaten alive," she wrote. "It’s a metaphor for twitter stans and the death of twitter toxicity. The beginning of ‘X’ and the end of ‘tweets.’” What do you think of Doja Cat's new song? Do you think she should join Griselda? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Doja Cat.

Read More: Doja Cat Channels Her Inner Griselda On New Single “Balut”

[Via][Via]