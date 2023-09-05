NBA Youngboy’s Mom Says Her Car Was Stolen Is Houston

It appears that NBA Youngboy’s mother has faced some troubles in Texas. The rapper lives in Utah, where he remains on house arrest and seems to thrive in a more scenic environment. However, his mother lost her vehicle. Sherhonda Gaulden hit the ‘Gram over Labor Day weekend where she revealed that her Trackhawk had been stolen. “Who got my f***king trackhawk,” she wrote, tagging her location in Houston, TX. “If y’all see my car hit me up,” she added.

As expected, Gaulden wasn’t happy about the situation. In a subsequent post, she added, “Y’all must have lost y’all f**cking mind.” Shortly after, she posted a video of the Trackhawk from an NBA Youngboy fan page that added, “If y’all see dis Purple Trackhawk in Houston, Texas DM me or @gaulden.sherhonda.” Since posting, Gaulden hasn’t shared any updates on the vehicle but hopefully, this issue gets resolved soon. It seems as though she had recently picked up the Trackhawk as shown in a video shared on her Instagram page.

Trouble In Texas

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Sherhonda’s dealt with issues in Texas. In early 2022, police raided the home that she lives in (which is under NBA Youngboy’s name), leading to several arrests and seizures. Although it wasn’t clear whether she was at home at the time of the raid, police arrested three individuals. They also found several guns including AR-15s and pistols. The three men were arrested on charges relating to aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

At the time, police said that the raids were related to a shooting that occurred in November 2021. They explained that a man was shot in his head and body but fortunately, recovered and was later released from the hospital, according to TMZ reports. This episode related to the Trackhawk is yet another issue that Gaulden has unfortunately faced since moving to Houston. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates related to the issue. Check out her posts above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

