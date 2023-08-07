“Barbie” Reaches $1 Billion At The Box Office

“Barbie” is continuing to dominate at the box office in it’s third week in theaters.

BYCole Blake
“Barbie” Reaches $1 Billion At The Box Office

Barbie has officially surpassed the $1 billion mark at the box office, as its success continues three weeks into its run. According to official Warner Bros estimates cited by CNN, the film’s global box office earnings are currently at $1.03 billion.

The figure comes after the film’s titular star, Margot Robbie, recently revealed that she predicted it would reach a billion dollars while originally meeting with studios. “I think I told them they’d make a billion dollars which, maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make!” she told Collider.

Read More: “Barbie” Earns $155M In Opening Weekend, Margot Robbie Speaks On Not Kissing Ryan Gosling

Margot Robbie At The Premiere Of “Barbie”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Margot Robbie attends the World. Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, told CNN that Barbie’s marketing campaign was “unprecedented” and “unpredictable.” He explained: “The marketing campaign for ‘Barbie’ set into motion a chain of events that led to the word ‘Barbenheimer’ being added to the popular lexicon by virtue of its shared release date with ‘Oppenheimer,’ and that’s when we all knew something very special and unique was going to create a much bigger than expected outcome for the film not only for the opening weekend, but for its global run in theaters.” He also noted that only approximately 50 films in history have hit the billion-dollar mark when not adjusted for inflation.

BoxOffice Pro chief analyst Shawn Robbins explained Barbie’s popularity by citing the broad appeal of its story. “Driving that discourse is the film’s embrace of what generations of women have both loved and hated about the brand and what it’s often represented in the past,” Robbins said while adding that it “has tapped into cultural conversations about gender roles and female empowerment that aren’t bound by international borders.”

Barbie first hit theaters on July 21, 2023, coinciding with the release of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Alongside Robbie, the film stars Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, as well as Will Ferrell.

Read More: Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie” Premiere Attendance Was A “Full Circle” Moment, Queen Of Rap Says

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.