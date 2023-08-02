Tiffany Haddish Accused Of Defamation In Second Lawsuit Filed By Former Friend

Tiffany Haddish has been a controversial figure in the past for many reasons. Now, she and fellow comedian Aries Spears are being sued by a former friend. According to All Hip Hop, the civil suit was filed by a woman named Tirzah Morris. It alleges that the pair defamed her after she filed a similar lawsuit last year. The 2022 lawsuit related to Haddish and Spears allegedly having Morris’ children, who were underage at the time, performing sexual acts as part of a comedy skit. Both Haddish and Spears have denied the allegations repeatedly.

Morris has reported that she and Tiffany Haddish were friends from 2011 until 2020 and that’s the timeline she uses as the lawsuits bassline. Among the claims the suit makes are that Haddish “groomed and solicited” the children to “perform in, film, record, publish and distribute sexually inappropriate.” The performances were reportedly given for comedic skits that Haddish and Spears produced though they’ve specifically denied that allegation as well. Haddish’s lawyer gave a response to the original 2022 lawsuit that stated “Plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.”

Tiffany Haddish Faces New Defamation Suit

Tiffany Haddish’s ex-friend, Trizah Morris, is facing off against the actress legally again, after her adult children sued the star and comedien Aries Spears last year for child sex abuse. This time, Trizah is suing her and Aries over extortion claims and defamation.



Tiffany Haddish’s lawyer explains further. “Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

In the newly filed lawsuit, Tirzah Morris accuses the pair of defaming her. She claims they did so by claiming she was trying to extort them. After last year’s suit was thrown out she accuses Spears of calling her a “lying b*tch.” In a response to the new lawsuit representatives for Haddish and Spears once again released a statement countering Morris’ claims. What do you think of the newest lawsuit filed against Tiffany Haddish? Let us know in the comment section below.

