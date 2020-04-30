We've all been there before. It's late at night, we're hungry, a little thirsty, and don't really care what we're about to put into our bodies. So, to honor our cravings, we take a quick trip down to the nearby 7-Eleven and stock up on plenty of snacks and big gulps to last us a lifetime. The local 7-Eleven might be something we take for granted but deep down, we all acknowledge just how clutch it can be. Well, now, Nike is teaming up with the legendary convenience store chain for a Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration.

Initial images of the shoe have been rolling in and thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we have a sneak peek at this peculiar yet fun new model. As you can see, the upper is covered in orange, green, and red leather. There is a white Nike swoosh and white laces that contrast nicely with the colorful upper. Meanwhile, there is a 7-Eleven logo on the side, right next to the back heel.

An official release date for this collaboration has not yet been determined so stay tuned for all of the latest updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.