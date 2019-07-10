It's the summer, the clouds are rare, the sun is hot and there's no better way to cool down than jumping in a body of water or, grabbing a Slurpee from your neighborhood 7-Eleven. Thankfully, being as tomorrow's July 11th the staple snack shop is giving away their beloved sips for free.

Locations nationwide are giving customers free small Slurpees from the hours of 11 AM to 7 PM. Business Insider details how 7-Eleven will even roll out some other deals for the special day such as Cherry Slurpee cookies, $1 hot dogs, slices of pizza and Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders. A new Slurpee flavor will even hit the decks, introducing Blueberry Lemonade. There's no purchase required to get a free Slurpee, so you may consider hitting up more than one location to get a couple of free drinks - don't tell them we sent you.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

7-Eleven was founded in 1927 and Slurpees were introduced in 1966. "Since inventing convenience retailing in 1927, 7-Eleven has continued innovating on behalf of customers for more than 92 years," 7-Eleven CEO Joe DePinto said in a statement.

"Fifty years ago, that meant introducing America to Slurpee, 7-Eleven's beloved brand. Today, our customer obsession drives digital innovation, like our 7Rewards loyalty app, scan and pay mobile checkout, under 30-minute delivery with the new 7NOW app, and product innovations like Nitro Cold Brew Coffee, Roamer canned wine, cold-pressed juices, hot entrees and many more."