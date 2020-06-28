6LACK Yearns For The Perfect Person On "Outside"

6LACK blessed his fans with his 6pc Hot EP on Friday and there are plenty of great songs to choose from. In all honestly, all six tracks are great and display the wide array of emotions and feelings 6LACK is able to deliver through his music. On the closing track "Outside," we get 6LACK at his most vulnerable as he yearns for the perfect person.

This track sees the Atlanta artist singing over a slow piano-laced beat, all while delivering lyrics that make you want to go out and find the love of your life. 6LACK is looking for someone to give the world to, and it hasn't been as easy as one would think.

If you need a track to reflect and vibe to, definitely give this one a spin.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm excited just to hold your hand

I'm still stuck on love like it's Krazy Glue

Me without you, I'd probably fade to blue

Another love song, look what you made me do