Has it really gotten so bad that a year without new music feels like an eternity? I digress, this is the age of instant gratification after all. Though we last heard from 6LACK with 2018's East Atlanta Love Letter, his absence was certainly noted last year, despite turning in an impressive collaboration with Jessie Reyez on "Imported Remix." Things were made all the more enticing after J.I.D. began teasing a full-fledged collaborative project with 6LACK, which reportedly sits in a near-completed state.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Clearly, there's music to be heard. It's only a matter of when. In response, 6LACK took to Twitter to tease his next move, albeit in a cryptic fashion. "New year new album," writes the mysterious singer, neglecting to narrow down his window of specificity. Still, it's good to know his intentions are pure, and it's only a matter of time before the East Atlanta singer (who can rap better than many rappers) begins unveiling his next endeavor.

Be it a collabo with J.I.D. or a solitary affair, are you looking forward to some new 6LACK? Sound off below.