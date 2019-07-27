The rapper shared photos of the African village using their well.
It's always nice to see artists use their platforms to help bring awareness to issues that are otherwise ignored in entertainment-based media spaces. While Jaden Smith partners with a Flint church to help provide clean water to the Michigan city, rapper 6LACK has joined forces with the Drop4Drop and Right Water in an effort to supply fresh water to a village in Uganda.
6LACK, real name Ricardo Valdez Valentine, shared details about his collaboration on Instagram with a handful of heartwarming photos of an African community enjoying their new well. "The best part about finding success, is having the ability to do things that seemed so farfetched as a kid," 6BLACK wrote. "It’s crazy to think that somethin as simple as fresh water, is still a problem for millions of people in the world, but it is. clean water means more food, more jobs, and more learning. so with the help of @drop4drop & @drinkrightwater, we found an area in Uganda, in need of fresh water, built a water well for the community, and here are the results 🖤."
"He added, "I appreciate music for changing my life, but i love it even more for being the vehicle to do more in the world. for my people ✊🏾 and for all people. swipe for a smile."