6lack Joins Kaash Paige For "Love Songs (Remix)"

We're seeing a rise of a new generation of R&B stars right now. In the past few years, more and more artists in R&B are starting to receive their much-deserved acclaim. One of the hottest new acts that only recently came into the game is Kaash Paige. The Texas singer is only 19-years-old but she's already made some impact with her debut EP, Parked Car Convos. The EP included "Love Songs," one of her biggest singles to date, and now, she's returned with an official remix to it featuring 6lack. The East Atlanta Love Letter singer swings in on the second verse with his rap-sing style.

It's been over a year since the release of 6lack's last project. Earlier this month, he announced that he's dropping a new album later this year. Keep your eyes peeled for that.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't wanna lay with 'em, wouldn't start my day with 'em

Wouldn't even share a shade with 'em, they be ashy

This for my baby, she classy, yeah

And still down to fuck in the backseat, yeah

