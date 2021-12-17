6LACK Ends 2021 With 2 New Tracks, “Rent Free” & “By Any Means”

6LACK is back with two new singles to wrap up 2021. “Rent Free” and “By Any Means” hit streamers on Friday, December 17th, and find the alternative R&B artist addressing a lover who’s taken up tenancy in his head on the former, and showing off his “insatiable hunger” on the latter.

Earlier this year, he collaborated with Lil Tjay on “Calling My Phone,” dropped off “Let Go My Hand” with J. Cole, worked with Khalid on “Retrograde,” and linked up with Isaiah Rashad and SZA on “Score.” A press release reveals that the 29-year-old’s follow-up efforts to his last album – 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter – is set to arrive in 2022.

“6LACK release day – my favourite holiday,” one adoring fan wrote in the comments of the Baltimore native’s latest Instagram post. “We appreciate you! Will be streaming all day,” and “so worth the wait,” others added.

Who would you like to see 6LACK collaborate with on his forthcoming album? Drop a comment and let us know.

Quotable Lyrics:

This the same world, but it's 6LACK's world

This a black world, this a tax world

I done saved up for the AP

But I walked in with the black pearl

Just a young n*gga with a gold grill

Can't believe I really made a whole mil

Then a whole mil, then some more mils

And some more mils, skippin' no meals