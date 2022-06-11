mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

6LACK Covers Mos Def's "Umi Says" For Apple Music's Juneteenth Playlist

Lawrencia Grose
June 11, 2022 12:15
6Lack "Umi Says"/Interscope Records6Lack "Umi Says"/Interscope Records
6Lack "Umi Says"/Interscope Records

6LACK put his own spin on the 90s empowerment song by Mos Def to commemorate Juneteenth.


In 1999, Mos Def released "Umi Says," a record about speaking and living in your truth because life is not guaranteed and tomorrow might never come. He used an upbeat, soulful tempo to get his message across in the four-minute record. At the end of the track, Mos Def, whose real name is Dante Terrell Smith, spoke positivity over his people, saying, "I want black people to be free."

That's why it was the perfect track to be remixed and featured as a part of Apple Music's 2022 Freedom Songs. In an effort to celebrate Juneteenth, the streaming platform has shared some exclusive music from black artists-- some original and some covers-- that speak to the holiday.

6LACK was chosen to recreate "Umi Says." In his rendition, he used the same beat, just at a slower speed, giving it more of a jazz feel. His hypnotizing voice sang over the record as he reiterated the original lyrics. He added his own words in the first verse, saying, "To see my people not shine, I swear that it kills me. If you've got a light, got to be bright. Remember the times they tried to conceal me."

Stream the song on Apple Music now.

Quotable Lyrics

Sometimes I get discouraged
I look around and things are weak
I know this world produce some evils
But won't let my heart skip a beat

