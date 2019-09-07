mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

6LACK & Next Town Down Craft a Classic Slow Jam With "Easy"

Milca P.
September 07, 2019 18:42
Easy
Next Town Down

NTD make their major-label debut.


R&B group Next Town Down has officially inked a deal with RCA Records, and in their major-label debut, the crew has joined forces with Atlanta's resident crooner 6LACK for a little help on a rework of their "Easy" track, originally released in May.

The track has a dynamic bounce to it, reminiscent of early 2000s staples, making for a classic output that's sure to get the pending cuffing season off to a memorable start.

“It was insane to work with 6LACK on our first major-label release," the group tells VIBE in a collective statement. "We look up to him and his artistry and he really took the record to another level."

The song makes for an outstanding entrance for the group and issues a promising new path for yet another noteworthy R&B act within RCA's decorated roster of singers.

Quotable Lyrics

Girl, how you doing?
It's been a while
I pray it's not too late
It's hot in here and she almost there
I just got to concentrate

 

Next Town Down
