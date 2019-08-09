6LACK & Khalid Embrace Beautiful Summer Days In "Seasons" Video

Stream 6LACK's latest video offering.

6LACK's East Atlanta Love Letter album dropped off in September of last year and it's without a doubt one of the best albums of that year, still catching replays to this day. While 6LACK has been jumping on many features this year, his latest music video pays tribute to the second to last song on his beloved album - "Seasons" featuring Khalid.

The Emilie Badenhorst-directed visual is a gorgeous snap of precious summer moments between friends, family members and couples. Khalid and 6LACK are framed gorgeously with stunning shots showcasing the elegant beauty of the videos aesthetic.

"EALL was a transitional album. it was one that signified i was actually making changes in my life, changes that wouldn’t have been possible without the key people in my life. towards the end of that album, you got “seasons” & it serves as the song i wanna hear after a bad day, a good day, a hot summer day, it’s all-purpose," 6LACK shared on Instagram alongside the video's debut.

"It makes me feel better, and hopefully it does the same for you. hope everyone is having a good summer, i miss you, and thanks @thegr8khalid for always holdin it down."