6LACK & Freddie Gibbs Achieve "Organized Chaos" On Young Rog's New Song

Over the course of this year, Young Rog has been winning listeners over with singles such as "Bullsh*t" with Summer Walker and the recently-released "Destiny," and this week, the rising LVRN artist looks to double down on his momentum with his debut project Boy Next Door.

Boy Next Door comes packed with seven new tracks, and although much of the project finds Young Rog showing off his skills as a solo artist, the project's second track features both his fellow LVRN artist 6LACK and the recently Grammy-nominated rapper Freddie Gibbs. The infectious R&B track finds Young Rog solely handling the hook and bridge while shining a light on his high-profile collaborators.

In a recent post to Instagram, the LVRN artist talked about being overlooked, saying, "Baby we not seeing eye to eye! You overlooking the one not the two!" Well, after holding his own on a song with incredible artists like 6LACK and Freddie Gibbs, Young Rog definitely won't have to worry about being overlooked much longer.

Listen to Young Rog's new track "Organized Chaos" below, and check out the rest of his debut project Boy Next Doorhere.

Quotable Lyrics

You should let me know, don't leave me in the cold

I wanna see my kids, them babies in your throat

Baby, we should let love, love bring it home

'Cause ain't nobody tryna find love when they get old