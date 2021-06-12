6ixbuzz Highlights The Finest Out Of The Cold North On "Canada's Most Wanted"

Toronto media company 6ixbuzz has been highlighting the rising talent out of Canada, and Toronto, more specifically, over the years. In a partnership with Warner Music, they've unveiled their biggest compilation project to date, Canada's Most Wanted, with contributions from some of the hottest names buzzing out of the 6ix. The 25-track compilation album includes previously released singles like "Mansion" ft Pressa and the late Houdini, "Steppaz" ft. Top5 and "East To West" ft. 88GLAM.

The project doesn't solely highlight the best out of Toronto. Budding Montreal star Shreez holds it down for the French-speaking population in Canada on "Montreal Interlude (Kayak)."

Other contributions on the project include Killy, Northside Benji, Anders, Lil Berete, Duvy, LocoCity, and more. Peep 6ixbuzz's new compilation project Canada's Most Wanted below.