6ixbuzz Highlights The Finest Out Of The Cold North On "Canada's Most Wanted"

Aron A.
June 12, 2021 12:00
Canada's Most Wanted
6ixbuzz

Toronto's 6ixbuzz shares a new compilation project with appearances from Pressa, Houdini, KILLY, Northside Benji, 88GLAM, Top5, and more.


Toronto media company 6ixbuzz has been highlighting the rising talent out of Canada, and Toronto, more specifically, over the years. In a partnership with Warner Music, they've unveiled their biggest compilation project to date, Canada's Most Wanted, with contributions from some of the hottest names buzzing out of the 6ix. The 25-track compilation album includes previously released singles like "Mansion" ft Pressa and the late Houdini, "Steppaz" ft. Top5 and "East To West" ft. 88GLAM.

The project doesn't solely highlight the best out of Toronto. Budding Montreal star Shreez holds it down for the French-speaking population in Canada on "Montreal Interlude (Kayak)." 

Other contributions on the project include Killy, Northside Benji, Anders, Lil Berete, Duvy, LocoCity, and more. Peep 6ixbuzz's new compilation project Canada's Most Wanted below. 

