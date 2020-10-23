After getting locked up, the story of Tekashi 6ix9ine's rise to fame became even more riveting and captivating. Everybody wanted to know what would happen next to the Brooklyn-born rapper, who made it big in Eastern Europe before breaking into the American market.

There were podcast specials about his rise and fall, as well as docu-series that were in development to detail how he came to become rap's biggest antagonist. After months of teasing the final product, Showtime's Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine, has earned its first trailer, eyeing a premiere next year.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

"I can't believe that I created myself," says 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, in the trailer. "Danny created Tekashi 6ix9ine."

The footage sees the rapper before the fame, getting his signature tattoos inked onto his skin, and showing him without his now instantly-recognizable rainbow hair.

"In the world we live in, nice guys don't go anywhere," continues the rapper. "I will build my own f*cking world. I want my world to look like it's on fire. I'm destroying anything that's in my way. F*ck being a superhero, I wanna be a villain."

The docu-series is based on Rolling Stone's "Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip-Hop Supervillain" piece. It will comprise three parts.

Directed by Karam Gill, Supervillain premieres in early 2021.

