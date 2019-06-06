The trial of Tekashi 6ix9ine, the rainbow-haired rapper abandoned by his peers amidst a "snitching scandal," has reached a new development. Many have tuned in to watch this one play out from afar, curious as to what 6ix9ine's ultimate fate will be. Given that he's in the midst of a federal criminal case, it doesn't bode entirely well for Tekashi. Yet given that he's been cooperative with authorities, it's speculated that he'll be receiving a reduced sentence come his hearing in 2020. For now, however, the case continues to unfold, with another one of his associates officially copping a guilty plea.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Yesterday, Kintea "Kooda B" McKenzie, whom 6ix9ine once named a song after, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon. Today, Page Six has confirmed that Denard Butler has pleaded guilty to a racketeering charge, making him the ninth 6ix9ine associate to enter a plea deal. In the meantime, Complex reports that only two parties have neglected to cop pleas: Reported "Nine Trey Blood" member Roland Marti and Anthony "Harv" Ellison, a man allegedly involved in the kidnapping of 6ix9ine back in July 2018. They also claim that Denard Butler is facing between 77 to 96 months, as well as a hefty fine of up to $150 thousand.

As for 6ix9ine, it would appear that he'll be getting off rather lightly, all things considered. Though he has already pleaded guilty to racketeering, assault, firearms offenses, and drug trafficking charge, the fact that he's managed to "negotiate" (though YG would have a different take) his way to a reduced sentence proves there may very well be hope for him yet. Though whether he can walk away from this with his reputation intact is another story.

