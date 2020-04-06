Have you been waiting for Tekashi 6ix9ine's return to music? Probably not but you've likely anticipated his return to social media, especially at a time when there isn't a whole lot else going on in the world. With the rise of platforms like Twitch and TikTok, there's a good chance 6ix9ine will return to the game as a marketing genius rather than a musical one.



In a recent interview with Complex, 6ix9ine's early producer Jordan Granados said that he thinks 6ix9ine has the perfect opportunity to establish himself as an Internet personality now that he's been released on home confinement in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As fans await the rapper's return to the 'Gram, Granados added that 6ix9ine should work with major YouTubers like KSI and Logan Paul.

"I wouldn't suggest he make the same kind of music because the fans are going to be like, ‘Oh yeah you can't make that gang shit anymore,’” Granados said. “He should focus on Spanish music. Why? Because it's going to be hard for him to do shows in America. I would want him to do Latin music and just dominate that market. He can pull it off. I don't think he saw it as a lane when he first started his career, but it definitely grew into that.”

“He's made for the online world. If I was him, I’d focus on releasing singles, build that TikTok, do streams, and he'll be bigger than anybody," Granados added.

Elsewhere in the article, Adam22 said that 6ix9ine's decision to take the stand should be a wake up call surrounding the rapper's persona.

"Nobody is going to want to hear about how gangster you are,” he said. “We all know you’re a pussy. You snitched. You gotta wear that for life.”

Though he hasn't formally returned to Instagram, he did slide into the comment section of a post where he joked about cooperating with the government.

