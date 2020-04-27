Tekashi 6ix9ine might be out on home confinement but other defendants in the federal case he was involved with aren't seeing the same type of luck. According to Complex, the man convicted of kidnapping 6ix9ine, Anthony "Harv" Ellison, has been denied an early release in the wake of the pandemic. Ellison's lawyer pleaded with the judge to get him out, especially since his "asthmatic condition" made him more susceptible to COVID-19.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

"During a recent eight-day lockdown at the MCC, inmates on one unit reported having been forced to share one toilet, one shower, and one sink among twenty-six people, and were prevented from washing their clothing," Ellison's lawyer Deveraux Cannick wrote. "On other units, toilets overflowed in two-man cells, spreading raw sewage."

Cannick argued that Ellison has been exhibiting "model" behavior as well as taking the necessary steps to attain higher education. Judge Paul Engelmayer, however, didn't regard it the same way, citing Ellison's "vicious conduct for which Ellison was convicted, his significant criminal history, his high-rank in Nine Trey, and his continued violence while incarcerated." Apparently Ellison had attacked another inmate in Jan. 2019.

"Ellison's history makes overwhelmingly clear that, if at liberty even subject to conditions of release, he would pose a grave threat of harm to the community," Engelmayer wrote.

Ellison is now the fourth defendant convicted in the federal case that's been denied an early release over COVID-19 concerns.

[Via]