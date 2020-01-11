The trial of Tekashi 6ix9ine may have come to an end but there are a few defendants in the case who are aiming to overturn their conviction. Among them is Anthony "Harv" Ellison who was convicted of kidnapping 6ix9ine in 2018, among other charges. He's demanded that the court throw out the guilty verdict alleging 6ix9ine's testimony was filled with lies over the three days he took the stand, especially when it came down to his time with Nine Trey as well as the kidnapping itself.

According to PageSix, the judge has shot down Ellison's attempt at having the conviction overturned. The Manhattan judge wrote to Ellison that the jurors believed the testimony made by Tekashi during the trial.

“The evidence of Ellison’s commission of this crime was overwhelming,” the judge began. “Ellison’s argument as to Hernandez’s ostensible lack of credibility on the kidnapping count is particularly unpersuasive," the judge continued.

Ellison’s theory that he had colluded with Hernandez to stage a fake kidnapping was unsupported by any evidence at trial,” the judge wrote. “And Ellison, who was in a position to attest as to his circumstances surrounding that incident — including, if true, that it was a staged, and not actual, kidnapping — elected not to testify.”

Ellison's sentencing is set for February 26th. We will keep you updated on any news pertaining to Ellison's court date.