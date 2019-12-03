We've been left wondering for over a year, pondering all of the evidence and weighing the options that the judge has with Tekashi 6ix9ine. After taking the stand as a key witness in his kidnapper's trial, the rapper is set to be sentenced in the coming days. Many are expecting the star to get either a light term or no time at all after he fully cooperated with the feds. On the witness stand, Tekashi had a lot to say about his activity within the Nine Trey Bloods gang, even calling out Cardi B, Jim Jones, and Trippie Redd as gang members. Several months ago, Anthony "Harv" Ellison was found guilty of the rapper's kidnapping and now, he's filing the paperwork to have that verdict overturned.

As reported by Complex, Ellison is asking the judge for a new trial, explaining that there is not enough proper evidence to prove that he is guilty. In his attorney's statement as to why Harv should be given a new trial, the entire beef between 6ix9ine and Trippie Redd was called into question.



Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

"During trial, the government elicited testimony that Mr. Ellison was first hired as security after coming to the defense of Mr. Hernandez during a staged publicity 'beef' between Hernandez and a rapper named Trippie Redd. The evidence was more than sufficient to establish that the 'beef' between Hernandez and Redd was a publicity stunt," write attorneys Deveraux Cannick and Calvin Scholar. "The two rappers made songs about one another. Moreover, Redd’s own manager sent Redd’s location to Hernandez ostensibly so that there could be some type of staged confrontation... After coming to Hernandez’ defense at the staged publicity event, Mr. Ellison became Hernandez’ bodyguard and part of Hernandez’ entourage."

Ellison's co-defendant Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack also filed a motion for an acquittal. We will keep you updated on any potential happenings in the case.