The global health crisis has people all around the world freaking out. For the last month and a bit, we've been social distancing and staying home, flattening the curve as our hospital systems get acclimated to the coronavirus rush. The prison system has been particularly destructive with multiple correctional facilities reporting ridiculous numbers of confirmed cases. Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was granted his early release from prison because of the virus and his former associates, including one of his kidnappers, are looking for the same treatment.

6ix9ine is currently serving the remainder of his sentence in home confinement. After appealing two times to the judge, the colorful artist was granted his release because of his pre-existing medical condition (asthma), which makes him at risk of contracting the virus. Anthony "Harv" Ellison, one of the men who kidnapped 6ix9ine, also has asthma and he is seeking his release for the same reason.

Ellison is awaiting sentencing in the case against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and his lawyers have filed paperwork requesting his release on home confinement and $200,000 bond, citing his asthma as the primary reason.



"Given the outbreak of COVID-19 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), Anthony’s health and welfare is in great peril," wrote his defense team to Judge Paul Engelmayer, according to Page Six.

Inmates have reportedly not been able to social distance from each other as they share bunk beds, showers, sinks, and more. It is apparently virtually impossible to stay six feet away from another inmate.

Ellison's unit also has not been provided with enough soap for hand and clothes washing.

The judge has yet to rule on Ellison's requested release.

