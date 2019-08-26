As the world turns, 6ix9ine's legal woes continue. At this stage in the game, it's no secret the former Rainbow Wonder has resorted to a hip-hop faux pas, which is to say, snitching on his compatriots. A cardinal sin, Tekashi's act of snitching is made all the worse but his balls-to-the-wall commitment to the gang lifestyle, which became an integral part of his image. Yet the moment the hard-time reared its head, 6ix9ine opted to break the code in favor of his best interest. To no surprise, the hip-hop community has been less than welcoming of Tekashi's canary-esque ways, with many openly voicing their distaste.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Now, with the Jury set to be assembled, prosecutors have a new concern. What might a prospective juror believe about the "Stop Snitching" movement? Because if anybody considers themselves to be a scholar of hip-hop, there might be some dissent in the ranks. The Blast has received some of the questions that will be asked during the selection process, with some of the questions focusing on how one might feel about "somebody that turned in all their former cohorts."

Apparently, one of the questions reads: "Do you have any strong feelings about confidential informants that would affect your ability to be fair and impartial in this case?" Another: "Do any of you have any experience with or feelings about the use of cooperating witnesses generally, or the use of evidence or information obtained from cooperating witnesses, that would make it difficult for you to render a fair and impartial verdict if you heard testimony from a cooperating witness?"

Though 6ix9ine is only a witness, his involvement has turned the case into a veritable media circus. Finding an impartial jury will likely prove difficult, especially given that hip-hop has been so vocally against the young rapper in recent months. Perhaps we'll find out soon, as the trial of gang members Aljermiah Mack and Anthony Ellison is set to kick off in November.

[via]