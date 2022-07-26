They say opposites attract, but it seems that 6ix9ine may have found a girlfriend whose antics are just as wild as his own.

The 25-year-old New York native is known for stirring up trouble, whether online or in real life, and on Monday (July 25) his partner shared a sweet photo of the couple with a controversial caption that's certainly got social media users talking.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"No STD is worth catching if it's not you giving it to me," she wrote in a photo of them posing together at a race car track – modern romance at its finest.

Though Amber Rose was kind enough to leave some heart-eye emojis for the couple in the comments, others weren't so pleased by what they had read. "Oh hell nah," one person wrote with a thumbs-down emoji.





"Girl these captions are old and washed up. You got your attention," and "[You're] amazing girl, but [you're] worth more than that mama," others added.

While it certainly is out there, this isn't the most questionable caption we've seen on one of Jade's uploads in recent months. Late last year, in celebration of her birthday she shared some completely nude photos, writing, "I’m 25 and I still don’t got a job. All I know how to do is sell this p*ssy," to go along with them.





At the same time, 6ix9ine made sure to spoil his girl in celebration of her special day, surprising her with three luxurious Birkin bags and countless stacks of cash – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.