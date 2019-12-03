Offset and Cardi B have already been through one cheating scandal. It looks like they may be heading toward another... One year ago, the hip-hop power couple appeared to be nearing a divorce after Cardi B found out about her husband's alleged infidelities. At that point, he had been romantically linked to several different women, including Love & Hip Hop star Summer Bunni. The pair eventually reconciled and have been good ever since. With mere days before Tekashi 6ix9ine is due to be sentenced, the star and his girlfriend are already shaking things up, exposing Offset for apparently sliding into Jade's direct messages with some thirst.



Twelve hours ago, Offset seemingly sent a message to Tekashi69's girlfriend Jade, telling her that he misses her. Considering the fact that Jade is one of the two women that Cardi B allegedly ordered a beatdown on in a strip club last year, this is not looking good AT ALL for the Migos rapper. Jade wrote: "Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE , why are you writing me you don’t respect her ??????? Theirs a lot of shit I haven’t exposed yet , but theirs a time for that."

This tea is ridiculously hot, ladies and gentlemen. Cardi B has not yet commented on the exposed direct message from her husband, nor has Offset himself. We will be keeping an eye on this situation to see how it develops.