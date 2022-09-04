Last month, we reported that rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine, and his girlfriend, Jade, had gotten into a scuffle outside of an upscale restaurant in Miami, Florida. Video footage captured Jade, whose real name is Rachel Wattley, frantically yelling at her boyfriend before attempting to throw something at his head. After officers intervened, the New York artist told them that his girlfriend punched him several times, leaving a mark on his face.

Following their public quarrel, Jade was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery. Now, she has been hit with a no-contact order. According to TMZ, the legal documents stated that she is prohibited from having any contact with 6ix9ine. That included phone calls, texts, letters, and social media. Additionally, she was ordered to stay 500 feet away from him as well.

Despite the extent of their issues, 69, born Daniel Hernandez, claimed the order was unnecessary. He told the outlet that his relationship is in good shape. In fact, until everything blows over-- which he's sure will happen-- he has allowed Jade and their child to stay at his Florida home while he kicks it at a hotel. Once everything is settled, the rapper claimed he would be rejoining his girlfriend and continuing on as normal.