Apparently the reason why Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison isn't to protect him from coming into contact with the coronavirus... Oh no. The real reason why he was released early is to find who started the deadly virus!

Fans of the formerly-incarcerated rapper have been keeping track of his social media activity, noticing small changes on his profile and taking notes on what his associates have been saying. Officially breaking her silence, 6ix9ine's girlfriend is welcoming her man home in a new Instagram post and she's revealing the actual reason why he was allowed an early release from the judge.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

"Your King Is Back," excitedly said Jade, showing off all the plaques that 6ix9ine has earned since his humble beginnings as a recording artist. "He don’t want me to tell ya the reason they let em out because they want him to find out who started the Coronavirus," she added.

Of course, the rainbow-haired federal informant is not actually in charge of finding out who kicked this all off but, if he were, you already know he'd be singing in court about everything that went down.

"And no he didn’t rat guys," joked the former exotic dancer. "He just spoke a lil."

Are you excited that 6ix9ine is back home or are you peeved?