Tekashi 6ix9ine was pleading with the judge to let him serve the rest of his sentence from home. The rapper was hit with a 24-month sentence for his involvement in the gun and drug case last year with time served. In recent times, he asked the judge if he could go home because he feared for his safety behind bars. Judge Paul Englemayer said the prison term is "necessary in this case ... [to] reflect the seriousness of his crimes."

The rapper might still be able to get out this summer as it was previously reported but his girlfriend Jade hit the 'Gram with something to say. Sharing a recent photo of the two, she aired out the Nine Tr3y Bloods, Sara Molina -- the mother of 6ix9ine's daughter -- and the general public for clowning him for snitching. She even went as far as comparing the rapper to Sammy The Bull.

"They kidnapped you , they had sex with the mother of your child , they get caught on the phone trying to kill you & their stealing millions of dollars from you," she wrote. " If you snitch , for the rest of your life people are gonna try to kill you for being a rat but if you don’t snitch , you’re doing 47 years in prison where they’re gonna kill you anyway because they were already talking about it . Sammy the Bull kills 19 people and gets 5 years . You kill no one and gets 2 years . This shit is so fucked up."

As she continued to show her man support and called for his freedom, she also decided to flaunt the fact that he's 13x platinum ad 8x gold.

Molina clearly caught wind of the comments and blasted Jade for even bringing her name up. "Imagine sleeping with a n***a while he still with his baby moms, ending up with the n***a but you still mentioning me for what," she wrote. "He not hugging you or kssing you boy look like he's dead inside standing right next to you. You the only one that looks happy dummy." Peep the post below.