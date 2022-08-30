It has been a rough few days for Tekashi 6ix9ine and his girlfriend Jade. The pair have reportedly been going strong for about three years, and despite 6ix9ine facing backlash over his antics, internet beefs, or legal issues, Jade has remained by his side. The rapper recently came forward to say he's been in a "dark place" and has taken a step back from his career to address his mental well-being, and amid it all, news of Jade's arrest surfaced.

We previously reported that Jade, real name Rachel Wattley, was taken into custody following an alleged physical altercation with 6ix9ine at a restaurant.

He reportedly told police that Jade struck him, and when an officer, who just happened to be nearby and saw 6ix9ine arguing with his girlfriend, questioned the restaurant's security, they corroborated the rapper's statement.

Soon, new reports stated that Jade remained incarcerated while 6ix9ine worked on getting her released, but Jade resurfaced with an update. According to her, she was already out of jail and 6ix9ine didn't have anything to do with it.

Jade took to her Instagram Story to show her paperwork and added, "My sister bailed me out stop the fake narratives." She also uploaded her mugshot with GloRilla's "F.N.F." playing in the background. The status of her relationship with 6ix9ine remains unclear as Jade faces domestic violence charges. The couple shares a child.