We're months away from the possible release of Tekashi 6ix9ine, and as that date approaches, there continues to be much speculation as to how the disgraced rapper will fare outside of prison. Recently, the mother of his child, Sara Molina, shared that she won't allow their daughter to see him until he undergoes a psychiatric evaluation and she knows that the environment he's in is safe. There have been rumors over the last few months that 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, has plans on hiring round the clock security, but according to a new report by TMZ, it doesn't look like he'll be taking on any of his security officers from his old team.

According to the outlet, Hernandez's former bodyguards have cut ties with the rapper. Although they are familiar with Hernandez and had worked for him for quite some time, his reputation on the streets as a snitch is keeping them at bay. Back in October 2018, Hernandez added a few new members to his security squad that included Big Church and Big Adam, two of Floyd Mayweather's former guards commonly known as "The Great Wall."

TMZ adds that Hernandez's security already felt as if his reckless behaviors put them in dangerous situations, but after he's testified against a number of his gang-affiliated associates, there's no way they can protect the young star. The publication states that the security team just doesn't think being employed by Hernandez is worth the risk.