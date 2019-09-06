Moments ago, we reported on an interview that Tr3yway Shotti, 6ix9ine's former manager, had done with Rap Radar. In the exclusive chat, the entertainer speaks about all that's gone down in the last year, including rumours of him sleeping with 69's baby mama, the rapper's current relationship with Jade, their criminal case, and more. Now, one of the most important chapters in this year-long saga has come to an end with Kifano "Shotti" Jordan being sentenced today in a New York court.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

After spending almost a full year in jail, Shotti will have to get used to his surroundings because, as reported by Complex, he will be spending the next fifteen years behind bars. Earlier this week, it was noted that prosecutors were aiming for a fifteen-year sentence to be handed down to him and it appears as though the judge was listening loud and clear. The 37-year-old was present in court for his sentencing.

With this news now out of the way, do you think 6ix9ine will suffer a similar fate? Of course, there are rumblings that the rapper has cooperated fully with the authorities, which would put him in line for a shorter sentence or none at all. How do you think this will end for him?