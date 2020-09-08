Tekashi 6ix9ine might claim to be the hottest rapper in the game but the sales projections for his new album, Tattle Tales, don't reflect that. Just a day after his album was released, it was reported that he would be pushing 150K units in his first week while Big Sean's Detroit 2 would emerge at #2 on the charts with 125K units. Then an update came in. HitsDailyDouble revealed that the sales projections for Tattle Tales are significantly lower than expected with 6ix9ine now expected to move 40K-50K in his first week.

The latest update from HitsDailyDouble predicts he will sell even less than what they predicted yesterday. Apparently, his new project is slated to move 35K to 45K in its first week, debuting at #7 on the charts. Meanwhile, Big Sean is now leading the way for another #1 debut on the Billboard 200. The rapper's new album Detroit 2 is looking at a possible uptick in sales following yesterday's report. Detroit 2 is on its way to move 110K-115K in its first week.

Many were confused by the massive margin between the initial prediction and yesterday's forecast. However, Akademiks suggested in a post that it could be because Billboard implemented their new rules regarding bundles earlier than scheduled.

[Via]