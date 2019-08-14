Another defendant in Tekashi 6ix9ine's federal racketeering and gun case was sentenced to prison time earlier today. According to Complex, Faheem "Crippy" Walter was sentenced to 62 months in prison. He pled guilty this past spring to two counts for his involvement in an armed robbery that took place on April 2018. The robbery itself was filmed, allegedly by 6ix9ine, with items taken during the incident discovered at the rapper's home. Walter's co-defendant, Jesnel Butler, was hit with a 5-year sentence just last month.

Walter admitted to his involvement in the Manhattan robbery as well as brandishing a weapon but court documents made it clear that the gun wasn't used at all during the robbery. The government insisted that he grabbed it from 6ix9ine who received it from Shotti. The Assistant United States Attorney Michael Longyear described Walter as a "right-hand man" to Shotti, although it was also revealed that he wasn't a member of the Nine Trey gang.

After his sentence, Walter took the opportunity to apologize to the court, his family and the victims. "I acted against my better judgment and I know I was wrong," he said. "I'll never do anything to hurt anyone again."

On top of his involvement in the robbery, the government also said that he was present during the shooting at Barclay's Center as well as the Phillipe Chow altercation that resulted in Walter getting shot.