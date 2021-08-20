DJ Akademiks is taking over the podcast game, enjoying the #2 podcast in the country following the release of Off The Record with 6ix9ine and Wack 100. The premiere episode of the show has been extremely popular, and it's kicked off some controversy off the back of it. The next episode is shaping up to be just as wild too, with the first preview being released today, featuring 6ix9ine's former manager Shotti.

Shotti is one of the men that 6ix9ine ratted on, and he's presently serving his sentence. He called into Off The Record with DJ Akademiks and, in the first teaser clip, he issues a challenge to the Brooklyn rapper.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"He's trying to justify his actions. What I wanna say is this: tell him he was scared, let him know the truth, and you'll be alright, man, but you won't keep lying and perpetuating and acting like you a gangster. You gon' get what gangsters get, man," said Shotti over the phone about 6ix9ine. "It's just that simple. I wish him the best."

Shotti proceeded to shout out a number of his associates, including Mel Murda, Crippy, and more. Then, he issued a challenge to 6ix9ine.

"Tell that n***a I got $1.5 million... he talking about he gon' knock n***as out, I got $1.5 million that my son will knock him out," said Shotti. "Clean. However he want it. Don't go looking for Meek Mill or Lil Durk or none of them n***as, tell him to holler at myself. We got this."



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The full episode of Off The Record will be releasing soon, but you can check out the preview below.