Things are finally starting to make sense. If ever you've wondered why Tekashi 6ix9ine's former manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan" came up with his nickname, the answer just became increasingly clear. After being sentenced to fifteen years in prison for his role in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods crimes, Shotti's voice has been heard in several leaked audio recordings that have been played during court. According to DJ Akademiks, an ally of 6ix9ine's, one of the most fascinating parts of this trial has entailed keeping up with the inner gang turmoil between Shotti and Harv, who is expected to be sentenced today. After it was revealed that 6ix9ine's driver had been a federal informant before the Nine Trey takedown, a new tape has surfaced, which features Shotti admitting to shooting five different people in one night.

In the transcript that has been released from court today, a tape was played in which Shotti admits to firing shots at five different people for a fellow gang member. Jorge Rivera, the driver, captured the recording and Shotti bragged that he was the top dog now that he did Mel Murda's dirty work for him. "I earned my stripes," he says in the tape.

In other leaked recordings, members of the gang can be heard saying that you can either be a shooter or a dealer in Nine Trey. You can't be both. So, Treyway Shotti was likely feeling undervalued in the predatorial system, fighting for power by committing crimes against their rivals. Watch Akademiks' account of the situation below.