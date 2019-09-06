At this time last year, Tekashi 6ix9ine and Tr3yway Shotti were on top of the world. The two controversial entertainers were running the city of New York both in the music business and in the streets. The feds ended up catching up to them and the rest of the Nine Trey Bloods gang, arresting them both on racketeering charges. Now, prosecutors are shooting for the stars and hoping that Shotti gets fifteen years behind bars. 6ix9ine's trial will begin next week and surprisingly enough, we actually get to hear directly from his former manager as he spoke to Rap Radar's Naji about all the hot topics surrounding him and his ex-client.

6ix9ine remains a popular search term this year, despite his public perception level going way down. In an exclusive interview for Cigar Talk, Shotti sent several messages to his old friend, speaking rationally about all that went down. The first order of business was to address the rumors that he had slept with Sara Molina, 69's baby moms. It has been reported that 6ix9ine was angry at Shotti because he had been messing around with his girl and today, the man denied any wrongdoing. "There's definitely some made-up stories, there's no truth to that whatsoever," he said over the phone.

As for 6ix9ine's current girlfriend Jade, Kifano "Shotti" Jordan suggests that their relationship is just for clout, noting that they literally met a week before he got locked up. "Oh, that's his girl though?" he asked. "I met her the same time he met her, like, my people paid for her flight out to LA for her to meet him, you know what I'm saying?" He went on to claim that "they don't even know each other" but that it's "cute" that she's been visiting him in jail.

Watch the full interview below for more exclusive scoops with Tr3yway Shotti.