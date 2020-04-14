Tekashi 6ix9ine has been released from prison but everyone's wondered what his next musical move is. Apparently, he has two new albums in the works -- a hip-hop project and a Spanish-language album. The thing is, 6ix9ine didn't even leave us with an even mediocre album around the time of his arrest. DUMMY BOY was arguably a critical dud, though the numbers proved it was a commercial success.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

According to ChartData, it appears that DUMMY BOY has been seeing a surge in sales since his release. They said that the project has seen a 25% increase in sales in the full week following his release from prison. Clearly, there are a few individuals out there who are excited that he's out of prison but the question remains -- will the momentum sustain?

6ix9ine has been slowly creeping his way back into the public eye. The rapper has slid in the comments of a few Instagram posts to crack jokes about being an informant. Last night, he slid onto Tory Lanez's Quarantine Radio where he threatened to snitch on the Canadian rapper if he doesn't allow him to preview new music. "Lemme play this new shit or ima snitch on u. You not even from America u from Canada," 6ix9ine wrote. Though Tory previously faced backlash for saying he missed the guy, Tory quickly played it off by screaming "guidelines, guidelines, guidelines."