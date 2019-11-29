As we all look back on what we're thankful for in our lives, Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend is stuck celebrating without her rock. It can be difficult to spend Thanksgiving (or any holiday) without your loved ones. Especially when you're as emotionally attached as Jade appears to be. Every day, the dancer tends to find new ways to tell her controversial partner that she loves him, recycling old photos and reminding us all that she's a true ride or die. It doesn't matter how badly the public hates Tekashi -- she will continue to stand by his side and that's truly something special. Looking at the things that have made her smile this year, one man stood out above all else. Despite their limited face time in the last twelve months, Jade is thankful for the time she's had with 6ix9ine.

Updating her Instagram story after enjoying dinner with her friends and family, the entertainer shared one of her favorite photos of Daniel Hernandez, telling the world that she's thankful for her rainbow-haired boyfriend. Now that a large number of his supporters have turned on him, it's telling that Jade has been with him throughout it all.

6ix9ine is expected to get out of prison next month after his sentencing date. Do you think he and his girlfriend will stick together for the long haul or will Jade realize that she might not want to spend too much time with the rapper-turned-government informant?