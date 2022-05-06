6ix9ine and the mother of his six-year-old daughter Saraiyah have not been on good terms as of late. Sara Molina has been very adamant about what kind of person 6ix9ine is, and there is no doubt that she would rather not have the rapper around. As for 6ix9ine, he loves to troll online, and he has even accused Molina of having an affair with Shotti, who is the man he ultimately helped put behind bars.

The rapper has been so far removed from his baby mother that he was unaware that Molina, his daughter, and Molina's sister were all involved in a car crash in New York City over Easter weekend. TMZ says the three were riding in an Uber when they got cut off and rear-ended in just a few quick moments.

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The accident turned out to be fairly gnarly as Molina and her sister had whiplash, all while Saraiyah had some discomfort in her arm. In addition to all of this, Molina had a concussion which she is still feeling the affects of right now. Needless to say, it was a very unpleasant experience for everyone involved.

6ix9ine has yet to talk to his baby mama since the incident.

